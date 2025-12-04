in Editorial, Exclusive, Fresh Faces, Independent Model Management, MMSCENE PORTRAITS, Two Management

Milano Gang MMSCENE Exclusive by Vicente Mosto

Photographer Vicente Mosto captures Andoni De la Puente, Daniel Moreton, and Timothé Vidal for the latest MMSCENE exclusive.

Milano Gang by Vicente Mosto

Milano Gang brings photographer Vicente Mosto together with models Andoni De la Puente, Daniel Moreton, and Timothé Vidal at Independent Model Management for a new MMSCENE PORTRAITS series. Shot in Milan, the series moves between outdoor and indoor scenes. Mosto follows the trio through this mix of settings with an observational eye, letting their presence carry the images without relying on staging.

Their individual attitudes create a steady rhythm, from quick glances to small movements that define the mood of the shoot. Mosto captures them with a measured approach, allowing simple moments to hold the focus.

Milano Gang by Vicente Mosto

Milano Gang by Vicente Mosto

Milano Gang by Vicente Mosto

Milano Gang by Vicente Mosto

Milano Gang by Vicente Mosto

Milano Gang by Vicente Mosto

Title: Milano Gang
Photographer: Vicente Mosto
Models: Andoni De la Puente,  Daniel Moreton, Timothé Vidal
Agency: Independent Model Management
Mother Agency: Universe Scout Street Hunting, Polis View
Location: Milan, Italy

Written by Jana Kostic

