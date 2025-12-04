Milano Gang MMSCENE Exclusive by Vicente Mosto

Milano Gang brings photographer Vicente Mosto together with models Andoni De la Puente, Daniel Moreton, and Timothé Vidal at Independent Model Management for a new MMSCENE PORTRAITS series. Shot in Milan, the series moves between outdoor and indoor scenes. Mosto follows the trio through this mix of settings with an observational eye, letting their presence carry the images without relying on staging.

Their individual attitudes create a steady rhythm, from quick glances to small movements that define the mood of the shoot. Mosto captures them with a measured approach, allowing simple moments to hold the focus.

Title: Milano Gang

Photographer: Vicente Mosto

Models: Andoni De la Puente, Daniel Moreton, Timothé Vidal

Agency: Independent Model Management

Mother Agency: Universe Scout Street Hunting, Polis View

Location: Milan, Italy