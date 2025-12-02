MMSCENE Exclusive Interview With Iago Botelho

Model Iago Botelho fronts a new MMSCENE Magazine exclusive photographed in Boston by Borislav Utjesinovic, carrying a story built through focus and steady determination. Iago’s path into modeling carries a sense of movement and reinvention. He was discovered on Instagram, later told by agencies in Brazil that his build didn’t fit their standards, and shifted his focus to production work in Mexico. Consistent training and a healthier routine gradually changed his direction, bringing him back to modeling with a renewed perspective.

In conversation with our MMSCENE editor Borislav Utjesinovic, Iago reflects on the early doubts, the shifts that defined his direction, and the steady approach he relies on today. He hints at meaningful experiences, the discipline that keeps him centered, and the intentions guiding the next chapter of his career.

What inspired you to pursue a career in modeling, and how did it all start for you?

I was discovered by Bruce Webber in 2015 via Instagram. I went to Rio De Janeiro which was four hours drive from my city and there I met with my first modeling agency.

The Brazilian agencies said I was too big for modeling and said I should become a security guard or an actor. After that I went to Mexico and started to work in production. When my mind was focused on a different career I naturally lost 50kg by following a healthy diet and training consistently.

What’s the biggest challenge you’ve faced in the modeling industry, and how did you overcome it?

Social media has changed the industry a lot. Now it’s more about numbers as well as image. I’m a private person and don’t feel comfortable sharing a lot about my personal life.

How do you balance your personal life with the demands of international modeling?

I try to maintain a quiet personal life and enjoy my relationships in private.

You worked on a shoot with Steven Klein and Gigi Hadid what was that experience like, and how did it feel to be part of such a high-profile project?

After this shoot every agency in Brazil wanted to represent me. This job changed my life. I started to get noticed by agencies around the world and it gave me a name in the industry.

You appeared in the music video for Elodie and Tiziano Ferro’s song “Feeling” how did this opportunity come about, and what was the experience like working on it?

The photographers contacted me and it came from that relationship. They are great at what they do and I was excited to part of the project.

Having worked with so many people in the industry, what’s the best advice you’ve ever received, and how has it influenced you?

Don’t compare yourself to others. Every person has a unique skill and talent. You need to become the best version of yourself.

What advice would you give to aspiring models who want to succeed in the fashion industry?

Don’t give up and stay focused. Sometimes you will be declined for jobs and then a door will open and new opportunities always arise.

How do you stay grounded and motivated while traveling the world for modeling jobs?

My family and friends always support and I have a great circle or people around me.

Who are your role models or people in the industry you look up to?

My role models are Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Swarznegger and Johnny Depp.

You have an incredible physique! Do you have any tips or routines for staying in shape that you could share with our readers?

I try to run every day. Minimum for 5kms. I do different exercises to keep it interesting. I also eat very clean. No sugar. Only good carbs and no processed foods. I also don’t really drink alcohol.

Out of all the projects you’ve done, which one has been the most memorable or meaningful to you, and why?

Vogue Itália because that was the shoot that opened the doors for me to the industry.

Do you have a dream project or goal you’d love to work on someday, and what’s coming up next for you in your career?

I would like to create a project to help others. I love to give back to people and those in need.

I already have done everything I wished for after a long time in the industry. Now I just want to enjoy the rest of my career and keep amazing clients and continue to travel the world and have the amazing experiences. At some point maybe start photography or something inside the industry. I learn a lot watching very good people working and I really love the industry.