Tips for Buying Diamond Jewelry for Valentine’s Day

Shopping for jewelry for a loved one ahead of Valentine’s Day can be very stressful. The diamond jewelry can be a true showstopper and a piece your partner will wear lovingly for years to come.

2020 has been anything but ordinary so get inspired to gift something great for the special someone in your life. The following list of tips is here to help you buy a perfect Valentine’s Day gift with confidence and a great result.

Read more after the jump:

Being Educated Is Important

If you know your partner likes diamonds, let’s make sure you have some background knowledge before you head to the jeweler. Buying a diamond is a sizeable investment you will likely make, and you don’t want to take any unnecessary risks. That’s why it is very important to know all about the four Cs. To determine the quality and value of a diamond, the industry has been using four characteristics, known as The Four Cs – carat, cut, clarity, and color. But even if a diamond hits the top of every scale and has a high price, that doesn’t necessarily, mean that it is more beautiful than some more affordable diamond.

“It is safest to buy a “sealed” diamond with a certificate from world-renowned certification labs like, GIA, AGL, or IGI. They enable you to double check the findings of your diamond’s report online.” – advices jewelry expert Marko Manitasevic A.G. You simply enter the report number and the carat weight of the stone and verify that the online data matches the data on your diamond certificate. Check for the code on the edge of your stone – it should be laser engraved. This procedure will prevent jewelers and resellers to switch out the stone for one of a lesser quality.

Know Your Budget

Gifting a diamond is a priceless gesture; however rare gems often come at a specific price point. To avoid falling into the trap of overspending, you should set the budget in advance. You should determine your budget by looking at your financial situation along with any specific desires of partner. Do your research about the acceptable price range of the particular diamond jewelry you have in mind and make sure you get an excellent deal.

Know Your Partner’s Taste

Some people choose the gems that are in style and trendy, while others opt for something classic that will stand the test of time. However, you should take into account your partner’s style and their preferences before you decide on anything.

If you want it to be surprise, don’t ask your partner directly which exact piece of jewelry they want, but try and get an idea of their style by asking them about what designs they like in other jewelry. Try to figure out if they prefer the pieces mostly made of white gold or yellow gold? Does he or she prefer vintage pieces or modern designs?

Lean on the people closest to your partner – their best friend, cousin, whoever. Maybe they have already shared their desires or preferences.

Be Creative

Fancy diamonds are a great option for those who are bored with traditional white or transparent diamond and want something unusual and fun. They can appeal to almost every aesthetic, and can fit any style. They are also available in a wide range of budgets too. Pink diamonds, for example, are very popular among the millennial because of their “wow factor”. They’re the ideal diamond to incorporate into delicate designs of rings, earrings or necklaces. Plus, this elegant colored diamond represents love, loyalty, and eternal commitment.

If you want something sparkly but want to avoid blood diamonds, lab diamonds can be a good solution. They are about 20 percent to 40 percent less expensive, and there’s no visible difference between natural and lab grown diamond.

Conclusion

Buying a Valentine’s Day gift for your partner shouldn’t be a stressful process. By following the tips above, you’ll be able to shop for diamonds knowing exactly what you’re looking for, without being affected by the most common traps and pitfalls. Whichever diamond you choose, what is most important is that both you and your partner are happy with it.