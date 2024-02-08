Cartier Celebrates Trinity’s 100th Anniversary

Cartier, the esteemed luxury jewelry house, embarks on a year-long celebration to honor the remarkable centenary of the Trinity ring – an emblem of creativity, universality, and diversity. Joined by an amazing lineup of Trinity ambassadors, including Irish actor Paul Mescal, K-pop sensation Jisoo from Blackpink, and Jackson Wang, actress Yara Shahidi, and the versatile English artist Labrinth, Cartier sets the stage for the celebration.

The Trinity ring, with its clean lines, precise shapes, and harmonious proportions, epitomizes the perfect equation of elegance. To mark a century of Trinity, Cartier introduces two new designs – bold yet understated, along with a re-edition of the cult XL bracelet and an enlarged version of the iconic ring itself.

For a hundred years, the interlinked rings of the Trinity have symbolized an infinite connection, echoing Cartier’s message of universality. This celebration is honoring the essence of Cartier itself.

The Trinity ring encapsulates Cartier’s design philosophy, where artisans reveal the innate beauty of a shape through three simple bands. Crafted with clean lines and impeccable proportions, the ring consists of three intertwining, movable bands in yellow gold, white gold, and rose gold.

This iconic piece, blurring the boundaries between jewelry and sculpture, feminine and masculine, playful and symbolic, was conceived by Louis Cartier in 1924, the same year it first graced the Maison’s registers. Constantly reinvented, the Trinity de Cartier ring showcases a unique chromatic combination, serving as an endless wellspring of inspiration and creativity.