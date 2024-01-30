David Yurman, American luxury jewelry brand, announced actor and director Michael B. Jordan as its newest global brand ambassador. Jordan will appear as the face of the brand’s first-ever Men’s High Jewelry collection – The Vault – and its 2024 campaign.

Evan Yurman, President and Chief Creative Officer, emphasizes the core values of curiosity and innovation that have defined David Yurman since its inception. He believes there is no better time to forge a new path in men’s jewelry and no one better suited than Michael B. Jordan to communicate the magnitude of this collection. Jordan’s multifaceted talent and elegance in his artistic endeavors make him the ideal ambassador to represent the brand’s pioneering spirit in men’s high jewelry.

The campaign, directed and photographed by renowned American photographer Tyler Mitchell and styled by Jason Bolden in Los Angeles, narrates the story of architectural design through creativity. Michael B. Jordan reflects on the campaign’s theme, emphasizing the importance of individuality and the opportunity to collaborate with artists to create something universal, classic, and reimagined.

The Vault collection by David Yurman is a culmination of 20 years of design innovation, engineering experience, and storytelling. Yurman views the creation of Men’s High Jewelry as a natural progression of his passion for the highest form of his craft and collecting exquisite gems and antiquities to realize these pieces.

Inspired by architecture, mythology, and nature, the 30-piece assortment includes bold necklaces, bracelets, rings, and cufflinks. Utilizing the highest form of jewelry making and artistry, as well as techniques borrowed from high watch-making, The Vault designs feature bespoke cuts and illusion settings using hand-selected gemstones chosen for their rarity and exceptional quality.

David Yurman acknowledges that the success of his designs relies on the skill of the craftspeople who bring his creations to life. Employing custom gem cutters, master setters, state-of-the-art technology, hand engravers, engineers, and alchemists, Yurman has spent the last decade developing relationships and techniques that are applied to his latest collection, The Vault.