Chris Hemsworth is the First Global Brand Ambassador for BOSS

Fashion house HUGO BOSS announced actor Chris Hemsworth as their first global brand ambassador for BOSS. Chris will star in Boss campaigns for 2021 and 2022, starting with Spring 2021. Boss will also launch a joint capsule collection with focus on sustainability. Thor star and Boss already collaborated for BOSS Bottled fragrance campaign, ever since 2017. Chris Hemsworth in not only known for his acting skills, but also for his dedication to environmentalism.

I’ve been a huge BOSS fan for a long time, so I’m really happy to now represent the brand’s collections as global ambassador. Our partnership over the past few years has been absolutely brilliant. I’m very excited to be working more closely with the BOSS team – Chris Hemsworth.