A Basic Guide To Wearing Men’s Bracelets

With the rise of modern masculinity comes a new fashion trend that allows for more expression, creativity, and flexibility. Men in recent years are now becoming more open to trying and exploring accessories apart from the traditional fashion pieces such as the classic wristwatch, tie, cufflinks, and belts. And in both formal and casual wear, men can experiment with other jewelry items such as earrings, necklaces, and bracelets.

However, despite the popularity of male accessories, some men have yet to try incorporating bracelets into their daily attire. However, with a vast array of designs to choose from, it can be tricky to select the ones that best suit one’s wardrobe. Also, some bracelet designs and materials may be more suited to other occasions than others, and this is why it’s essential to have different styles available for use when needed.

If you’re new to wearing bracelets and would like some tips on how to wear them fashionably, here are some suggestions you can consider:

Consider The Materials Used

Most bracelets for men are made using various materials, such as leather, metal chains, beads, or fabric. Some also wear crystal bracelets with semi-precious gemstones. Considering the materials used is essential as you put together your wardrobe to ensure that they’ll be the right match for your clothing, footwear, and other accessories.

Also, some materials may be more suitable for some occasions and activities than others. For instance, a durable leather bracelet makes an ideal accessory if you’re going on a trip outdoors, while one made with soft fabric may work best when going to the gym. On the other hand, metal and bead bracelets are more suitable for doing lighter activities indoors to keep the accessories intact and in good condition.

Choose The Appropriate Size And Thickness

Selecting the right size and thickness of your wrist accessory is also essential. Note that wearing something too thick or too loose may take away from the visual appeal of your attire. For instance, a bracelet that’s too loose and moves around frequently may give off a less-polished look. On the other hand, an overly thick bracelet may look out of place or make your arm look shorter or wider.

To get an accurate measurement, use a tape measure to get the circumference of the area below your wrist bone where the bracelet will be worn. Then, add approximately half an inch to the measurement and use it when shopping for new items. However, some shops may follow a different sizing system, and you may need to find out the actual measurements before making a purchase.

Consider Formality

As with many other accessories, designs can determine whether or not they’re going to suit formal or casual wear. For example, an understated, simple, yet classic bracelet design would be best suited for formal attire as they look timeless and elegant. Some examples of traditional bracelet types are chain links made of precious metals such as silver and gold. Moreover, cuff bracelets made of the same material can also give off a classy, sophisticated look if paired with suitable formal clothing.

On the other hand, trendy bracelets with bolder designs or patterns tend to go well with casual outfits. Examples of bracelets best suited for everyday wear include macrame, beads, and precious stones. You can also explore accessories made of carved wood and other ornaments if you want to incorporate a design that stands out in your attire.

Explore Various Colors And Patterns

Recently, menswear has become more flexible and open to color and pattern varieties as never before, which also applies to accessories. Hence, to widen your style options, you can consider colors and designs that you’ve yet to try and incorporate into your daily wardrobe.

Don’t be afraid to be creative and express your style with bracelets. While they may be a small addition to your ensemble, a bold bracelet can give your look a boost.

Mix And Match Your Accessories

Those new to wearing bracelets may find it daunting to go out of their usual style and wear their accessories in other ways. However, this can also be an opportunity to express your fashion sense and creativity and even maximize what you currently have in your wardrobe. If you’d like to try a new look using the same accessories, you can try to mix and match items that you’ve yet to wear together. For instance, you can wear bracelets made of different materials for an exciting and unique aesthetic. You can also stack up multiple bracelets on one wrist, provided they’re the same width.

Another way to play with your wrist accessories is to wear a trendy piece with plain attire or muted palette. Doing so can effectively highlight your statement bracelet without going overboard with colors and designs.

Wear Your Accessories Appropriately

While selecting the correct bracelet size, color, and design is essential, knowing how to wear your accessory can also influence how they look with the rest of your outfit. Here are some guidelines that can help you ensure that you’re wearing your bracelets accordingly:

Your bracelets should stay close to your skin but not too tight to cause discomfort.

When wearing long sleeves, the sleeves shouldn’t cover most or all of the bracelets.

Avoid overdoing it. If you want to stack bracelets, select thinner ones to avoid looking heavy or bulky.

Apart from these, it’s also worthy to note that having both wrists accessorized can make your attire look too busy. Hence, it’s a good rule of thumb to keep wrist accessories only on one side at a time.

Wrapping Up

Adding bracelet varieties to your wardrobe allows you not just to express your creativity and fashion preference but also to explore more styles as you put together an attire. You can consider collecting several timeless pieces for formal and casual wear, and you can also invest in quality trendy items that you find interesting. Overall, your accessory options should go well with your preferred clothing style to make it easier to dress with style each time.

Images from MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Essence featuring Yoro by Jay Tagle – See the full story here