Nothing brings an outfit together, like the right accessories. It’s vital to have some decorative items and expertly clad yourself in signature pieces that work with any look.

Choosing the right accessories based on your style shows that you pay attention to smaller details and strive to look your best every day. Whether you’re a suit-man or prefer a more casual outfit, don’t get caught with an unfinished ensemble.

Your fashion choices might change, but these essential accessories will always be a must-have, no matter the season!

1. Rings

The right ring can make a huge statement about your style; you can’t make the decision lightly!

Possibly the most common ring and the most crucial ring that men will need to decide on is a wedding band. You’ll hopefully wear your wedding band for the rest of your life, so it needs to be an accessory you’ll always like.

Wedding bands for men can be tricky to pick out. Men’s jewelry sites, such as The Artisan Rings, make it easy for you to find your right wedding band.

Tungsten carbide rings are an especially great choice for modern men. Here’s why they make the perfect wedding bands for men:

They’re durable and scratch-resistant.

They’re hypoallergenic.

Tungsten is one of the rarest metals.

Tungsten carbide rings look incredible, and people will compliment your swanky accessory. They’re incapable of being resized, though, so make sure to order the correct fit!

2. Watches

Watches will always be timeless pieces. They look elegant, and they’re functional. Plus, they come in a variety of shapes and sizes. There’s a watch for every occasion.

It’s usually best to go with an iconic model to ensure you add a long-lasting prestige to your guise. Some world-class watches include:

Rolex

Omega

Breitling

Tag Heuer

Adding a watch to your repertoire shows that you’re punctual, put-together, and present. Bonus, you’ll look at your phone less because you won’t need to know the time. Thus, you won’t get distracted by other notifications.

3. Wallets

Few things are more embarrassing than offering to pay for a date and compromising your attire by pulling out a worn-out wallet. The modern man should look sharp. A sloppy wallet can diminish your character and put your cash, cards, and I.D. at risk of loss or theft.

Look secure with any of these quality wallet styles:

Bifold or trifold wallets for a more classic look

Money clips for a minimalist man

Breast pocket wallet for making a statement

RFID wallet for extra protection

Throw out that wallet you’ve had since high school and upgrade this essential accessory!

4. Sunglasses

Whether you live somewhere that the sun shines all year round or in a place that sunny days are hard to come by, you still need a great pair of sunglasses. They add a bit of mystery to your appearance, and the modern man loves to keep people guessing.

Pick something that will never go out of style, such as:

Horn-rimmed sunglasses for a retro look

Aviators for anyone who loves films like Top Gun

Round-framed sunglasses for vintage vibes

Mirrored sunglasses to reflect the 80s

Your sunglasses should be protective eyewear regardless of their model! Don’t let the color of lenses or darker frames fool you—make sure they block 100 percent UV rays before purchasing.

Conclusion

The modern man must present himself at his best and cannot merely rely on his clothing to do so. Accessories are necessary for elevating your style and guarantee you’re ready for the day. Use these tips for picking out ideal accouterments.

Images by Aaron Cameron Muntz for MMSCENE Magazine