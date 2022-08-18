Tyshawn Jones is the Face of TIFFANY LOCK Collection

Jewellery house TIFFANY & CO. unveiled their new TIFFANY LOCK gender-neutral bracelet collection with a campaign starring skateboarder Tyshawn Jones and supermodel Imaan Hammam. In charge of photography was Mario Sorrenti, with creative direction from Ruba Abu-Nimah, styling by Joe McKenna, and choreography by Yoann Bourgeois. Beauty is work of hair stylist Bob Recine, and makeup artist Frank B. The collection brings clean lines, modern aesthetic, and functionality.

“Tiffany Lock features an innovative swiveling mechanism that echoes the functionality of a padlock. Building on a legacy of groundbreaking design, this unique clasp took Tiffany & Co. artisans over one year to develop. Available in 18k yellow, white and rose gold with diamonds set by master artisans, the new bracelets are made for all.” – from Tiffany & Co.