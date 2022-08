Singer and actor Cha Eun-woo (Lee Dong-min) takes the covers of Cosmopolitan Korea Magazine‘s September 2022 edition lensed by fashion photographer Ahn Jooyoung. In charge of styling was Lim Hyerim, with beauty from hair stylist Park Mihyung, makeup artist Jung Boyoung, and manicurist Lim Misung. For the cover Cha Eun-woo is wearing DIOR.

Photography © Ahn Jooyoung for Cosmopolitan Korea, read more at cosmopolitan.co.kr