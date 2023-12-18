Desire Mia for American Eagle Fall Winter 2023

This Fall 2023, American Eagle returns with a fresh take on classic comfort, captured through the lens of photographer Dymond Williams. The brand’s commitment to relaxed, wearable fashion shines brightly in this season’s campaign, starring the multifaceted Désiré Mia.

Set against the urban backdrop of New York, the photoshoot captures the day-to-day life of the city’s youth, where fashion is as much about statement as it is about utility. Désiré Mia, represented by HEROES Model Management in New York and an international roster of agencies including New Madison in Paris and Elite Models in Barcelona, embodies the spirit of the AE customer—confident, casual, and effortlessly cool. He is also in Germany with MINT Artist Management while his mother agency is Wilson Model Management in New York.

The collection features a palette of earthy tones—olive greens, sandy beiges, and washed denim—each piece designed to be as versatile as it is stylish. The first look showcases Désiré in a green button-up jacket layered over a plaid shirt, capturing a look that’s at once put-together and ready for any casual outing.

The effortless vibe continues with a hooded sweatshirt emblazoned with the iconic eagle. The hoodie, paired with a simple cap, speaks to the layered textures and the comfortable silhouettes that have become synonymous with American Eagle.

As we move outdoors, the collection adapts with a lightweight, tan rain jacket. Perfect for unpredictable fall weather, it offers a practical yet fashionable layer that complements the classic denim and fresh sneakers—demonstrating the brand’s understanding of functional streetwear.

The indoor shots reveal a playful side, with Désiré’s smile peeking through a cozy navy hoodie. It’s a moment of genuine joy that resonates with the brand’s ethos of living your life and loving what you wear.

Finally, the denim-on-denim ensemble, coupled with a knit beanie, rounds off the collection by paying homage to American Eagle’s roots. It’s a timeless look that asserts denim’s eternal place in American fashion.

Through Dymond Williams’ camera, every frame speaks to the brand’s narrative of comfort, style, and the effortless American youth culture. Desire Mia, with his compelling presence and adaptability, brings the clothes to life, making every piece desirable to the brand’s wide audience.

As the cooler months roll in, American Eagle reaffirms its position as a lead in the market for accessible fashion that doesn’t compromise on style—a message that resonates clearly in every shot of this remarkable Fall collection.

Follow Desire Mia on instagram @des.qua