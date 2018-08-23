Paper Magazine’s Packing Heat by Greg Vaughan

Pin 0 Shares

Paper Magazine is celebrating the end of the summer season with the Packing Heat story captured by photographer Greg Vaughan.

For the shoot styled and cast by Kevin Breen the New York based magazien featured Ryan Keating, Avi Vichner, Danny Lim, De’Laney Ortiz, Evan Leff, Ikce-Wicasa Quiles, Jordan Paris, Matt Young, Sercio Acevado, Vincen Hess, Carson Walker, David Terzian, Frank Englund, Jake Lahrman, Keenan Kelly, Matthew Logos, Saul Rodriquez, Taejahn Taylor, Aidan Burns, Chris Ndayi, Desire Mia, Iago Botelho, James Anderson, Kobe Delgado, Matthew van de Sande and Sebastien Ginepio among a total of 80 models!

RELATED: D’SCENE MAGAZINE TOP MODELS BY IGOR CVORO

Scroll down for more from the shoot:

Photography Greg Vaughan

Styling & Casting Kevin Breen

Makeup Artist Scott McMahan

Hair Stylist Mark Alan

Assistants: Maren Taylor, Guvanch Agajumayev