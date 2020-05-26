Discover DIOR x Jordan Brand – AIR DIOR Capsule Collection

Fashion photographer Brett Lloyd captured AIR DIOR‘s limited edition collection lookbook featuring models Jecardi Sykes, Ludwig Wilsdorff, Samer Rahma, and Issa Naciri. In charge of styling was Melanie Ward, with casting direction from Shelley Durkan.

I love mixing together different worlds, different ideas – Jordan Brand and Dior are both emblematic of absolute excellence in their fields. To bring them together in this special collaboration is to propose something exciting and truly new – Kim Jones, Artistic Director of Dior men’s collections

“For the Men’s Fall 2020 Runway show in Miami, Dior and Kim Jones partnered with Jordan Brand to unveil the limited-edition Air Jordan 1 High OG Dior sneaker. Made in Italy and edge-painted by hand, the silhouette pays tribute to Dior’s excellence and savoir-faire in leather goods while drawing inspiration from both brands’ rich heritage. The iconic Swoosh adorning these objects of desire is updated with the Dior Oblique motif and showcases the blending of high-end streetwear and luxury fashion. An exclusive collection of ready-to-wear and accessories signed Air Dior now completes this original collaboration with the basketball culture brand. Adding the final touch, a low version of the Air Jordan 1 High OG Dior rounds out the compelling range” – From DIOR