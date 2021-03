South Korean actor Park Seo Jun (Park Seo-Joon) takes the cover of Vogue Man Hong Kong‘s debut edition lensed by fashion photographer Hong Jang Hyun. In charge of styling was Hye Rim Lim, with art direction from Jacky Tam, and production by Lee Kyung Kim. Beauty is work of hair stylist Jeong Mi Uhm, and makeup artist Dal Rae Jeon.

For the covers Park Seo Jun is wearing selected looks from Louis Vuitton.

Photography © Hong Jang Hyun for Vogue Hong Kong – for more visit voguehk.com