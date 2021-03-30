MARCELO BURLON COUNTY OF MILAN Spring Summer 2021 Collection

Fashion brand MARCELO BURLON COUNTY OF MILAN presented their Spring Summer 2021 campaign directed by Tommaso Ottomano, and lensed by fashion photographer Francis Delacroix. In charge of art direction was Bratislav Tasic, with production from Stefano Negri at The Box Films.

Stars of the session are Otto Seppalainen, Cristian López Valdés, Josh Mcgregor, Rayanne, Juenzoo, and Carlos Gonsales Tur.