Pharrell is the Cover Star of i-D Magazine the Faith in Chaos Issue

Musician Pharrell Williams takes the cover of i-D Magazine‘s The Faith in Chaos edition lensed by fashion photography duo Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott. In charge of creative direction was Laura Genninger, with casting direction from Samuel Ellis Scheinman. Fashion editor Alastair McKimm.

“Working on this issue, we could never have foreseen the circumstances under which it is now being released. Right now, we are all in mourning for George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and so many other lives lost to a pandemic of murderous racism that has raged unchecked for too long. ⁣⁣⁣Current times are wrought with pain, but amid the chaos and bitterness, we must maintain faith that we can build the world anew, purged of the ills of the old.⁣⁣⁣ Looking at tomorrow’s open horizons, it’s more crucial than ever that we engage and connect with our communities. In our 40 years, i-D’s family has expanded to include some of the world’s most pioneering forces for positive cultural change – whom we couldn’t be more proud to offer our platform.⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣” – Alastair McKimm, i-D Editor-in-Chief

