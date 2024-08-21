VMAN‘s Fall Winter 2024 issue, VMAN 53, spotlights actor Charles Melton on the first of five striking covers. Captured by photographer Blair Getz Mezibov and styled by VMAN’s Editorial & Fashion Director Gro Curtis, Melton wears Maison Valentino as he engages in a conversation with fellow Korean American actor Greta Lee. Their discussion spans their successful careers, including Melton’s much-talked-about role in the film ‘May December’ and his upcoming A24 project, ‘Warfare.’ The feature provides an intimate look at their shared experiences, from their cultural heritage to their thriving Hollywood journeys.

This edition, set to hit global newsstands on August 26, 2024, is a must-read for fans of the actors and those interested in the evolving landscape of representation in the entertainment industry. The interview between Charles Melton and Greta Lee offers an intimate glimpse into their lives beyond the Hollywood spotlight. The conversation goes through their experiences with cultural traditions, like the kimjang hosted by Lee, where Melton attended with his family during a hectic awards season. This gathering became a touchstone for both actors, grounding them amidst their growing careers. Melton, who is currently navigating multiple high-profile projects, including the A24 film Warfare and the second season of Beef, reflects on how these cultural connections help him stay centered.

