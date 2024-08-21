Enhypen members Jake and Sunghoon take the cover of Dazed Korea Magazine‘s September 2024 edition captured by fashion photographer Less. In charge of styling was Lim Jin, with beauty for hair stylist Jang Hyeyeon, and makeup artist Oh Kayoung.

ENHYPEN has marked an important milestone in their music career with their second studio album, “ROMANCE: UNTOLD,” achieving an impressive chart presence. Debuting at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, the album quickly established itself as ENHYPEN’s highest-ranking release to date. The sustained success of ROMANCE : UNTOLD is evidenced by its remarkable five-week presence within the top 100 of the Billboard 200, a first for the group. The album maintained its position at No. 3 on the World Albums chart for four consecutive weeks, also, it held steady at No. 4 on both the Top Album Sales and Top Current Album Sales charts, confirming its status as one of the best-selling albums in the United States during this period. These achievements highlight the album’s widespread popularity and the group’s growing influence in the music world.

The album features a diverse range of genres, from alternative R&B and dance-pop to modern pop, soft synth-pop, and rock drum & bass. This genre-spanning approach allows the group to show their ability to navigate various musical styles while staying true to their unique sound.

ENHYPEN’s popularity on the fan interaction platform Weverse has also reached new heights. On August 18, the group surpassed 10 million followers on the platform, making them the second most-followed group after BTS. ENHYPEN’s active presence on Weverse has helped them build a loyal fanbase across more than 230 countries, including South Korea, the Philippines, India, and the United States.

In addition to their music and online presence, ENHYPEN’s live performances continue to draw massive crowds. Their recent FATE PLUS world tour, which included sold-out shows in Jakarta, attracted 21,000 fans over two days. The Jakarta concerts highlight the deep connection between ENHYPEN and their fans, with some even gathering outside the venue just to soak in the atmosphere despite not having tickets.

As ENHYPEN’s influence continues to grow, they are poised to reach even greater heights. Their upcoming drama series, EN-DRAMA, set to premiere on August 22, marks a new chapter in their career. With their second full-length album breaking records and their global fanbase expanding rapidly, ENHYPEN is well on their way to becoming a dominant force in the global music industry.

Photography © Less for Dazed Korea, read more at dazedkorea.com