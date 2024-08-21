Seventeen Member Mingyu Models Calvin Klein Fall 2024 Looks

Fashion house Calvin Klein unveiled its Fall 2024 Denim and Underwear Collection with a campaign starring Seventeen member Mingyu. In a stunning display of style and personality, Mingyu effortlessly embodies the brand’s ethos, merging contemporary flair with timeless appeal. The campaign, shot by renowned photographer Park Jongha and directed by AJ Dean, showcases Mingyu in an array of Calvin Klein’s latest offerings, including jeans, t-shirts, jackets, and the iconic air trunks.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This collaboration highlights Mingyu’s distinctive presence in the fashion world, captured against dynamic backdrops of soft blue and orange hues that enhance the visual appeal of the outfits. The color schemes and lighting play a significant role in accentuating Mingyu’s playful energy and model-like demeanor, illustrating a perfect blend of charisma and fashion sensibility.

Central to the campaign is Calvin Klein’s focus on denim, a staple of the brand’s identity. Mingyu models the 90s Straight Jeans, demonstrating their versatility by pairing them with multiple key pieces. These include the Signature 90s Trucker jacket and Modern Cotton Air Trunks, as well as layering with the Archive Logo Relaxed Crewneck T-Shirt and the Monogram Logo Tee beneath the Twill Nylon Bomber Jacket. Each ensemble reveals a different facet of Mingyu’s fashion-forward persona, from casual comfort to edgy street style.

The timing of this campaign aligns with SEVENTEEN’s [Right Here] World Tour, marking their return to North American stages after a two-year hiatus. This tour, which includes stops in Illinois, New York, Texas, and California, offers a perfect parallel to the launch of Mingyu’s campaign, merging his musical and fashion endeavors.

Mingyu shares insights into his relationship with Calvin Klein in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar. He recalls his first encounter with the brand through a purchase of Calvin Klein underwear, a moment that left a lasting impression due to the brand’s synonymous association with comfort and cool. Mingyu aligns his personal traits – energy, confidence, and an effortless vibe – with the Calvin Klein image, illustrating a natural fit between his persona and the brand’s aesthetic.

Describing his personal style as a mix of casual comfort influenced by his rigorous daily workout routine and a penchant for switching between athletic and semi-formal attire, Mingyu highlights his adaptive fashion sense. His current fashion obsessions include Calvin Klein’s 90s Trucker Jacket.