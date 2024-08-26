Jonathan Bailey Covers VMAN Fall Winter 24 Issue, set to enchant audiences in the upcoming film adaptation of “Wicked”. Captured through the lens of photographer Blair Getz Mezibov and styled by VMAN’s Editorial & Fashion Director Gro Curtis in Givenchy, Bailey’s cover story is a glimpse into his journey from stage to screen. In this exclusive feature, Bailey sits down with his “Wicked” co-star and pop sensation Ariana Grande to dive into their shared excitement for the film and his role as Fiyero. The conversation also teases Bailey’s next major project, the newest chapter in the “Jurassic Park” saga.

Jonathan Bailey is ready to make a magical leap into the land of Oz with his role as Fiyero Tigelaar in the highly anticipated film adaptation of Wicked. Starring alongside Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, Bailey’s casting brings a dream to life. Having begun his career with the Royal Shakespeare Company at just eight years old, Bailey’s journey from the stage to screen has been marked by notable performances, including his Olivier Award-winning turn in Company. Now, as he prepares to step into the shoes of Fiyero—a role that captivated him as a teenager—the realization of being part of such an iconic musical is both thrilling and surreal.

In an exclusive interview with VMAN, Bailey tunes in from Thailand, chatting with co-star Ariana Grande about the magic of Oz and their shared love for the Broadway phenomenon. The conversation brims with excitement, reflecting on how “Wicked” has shaped their careers and ignited their passion for storytelling.

For more Jonathan Bailey VMAN Fall Winter 24 Issue Cover story log on to VMAN.com.