David Gandy Pose for Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Summer Vibes

Italian luxury house DOLCE & GABBANA presented Light Blue Summer Vibes limited edition fragrance with a campaign featuring supermodels David Gandy and Bianca Balti lensed by fashion photographer and director Steven Brahms. The campaign explores a romantic holiday in Capri. The limited edition fragrance fuses Mediterranean scents and the iconic majolica print, and captures the energy of Summer by the sea.
