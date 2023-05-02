in Advertising Campaigns, David Gandy, Dolce Gabbana, Dominique Models, Ford Models, Kult Model Agency, LA Models, Men's Fragrance, New Madison, Select Models, Spring Summer 2023 Campaign, Videos, View Management

David Gandy Pose for Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Summer Vibes

Discover Dolce & Gabbana’s Light Blue Summer Vibes campaign starring supermodels David Gandy and Bianca Balti

David Gandy
©DOLCE&GABBANA, Photography by Steven Brahms

Italian luxury house DOLCE & GABBANA presented Light Blue Summer Vibes limited edition fragrance with a campaign featuring supermodels David Gandy and Bianca Balti lensed by fashion photographer and director Steven Brahms. The campaign explores a romantic holiday in Capri. The limited edition fragrance fuses Mediterranean scents and the iconic majolica print, and captures the energy of Summer by the sea.

