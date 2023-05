Top model Noah Luis Brown teams up with the legendary supermodel Carmen Dell’Orefice for the latest L’Officiel India Magazine‘s digital cover story lensed by fashion photographer Fadil Berisha. In charge of styling were Kevin Parker and Kerry Scott, with hair styling from Lin Hair, and makeup by beauty artist Yuko Takahashi. Production by Cory Couture Productions.

Photography © Fadil Berisha for L’Officiel India, read more at lofficiel.in