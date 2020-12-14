Joel Wolfe is the Face of FIVEISM x THREE Men’s Fragrance

The handsome Joel Wolfe at Major Model Management stars in FIVEISM x THREE Future Memory – Touching from a Distance fragrance campaign lensed by fashion photographer Nick Riley Bentham. In charge of art direction was Jim Kaemmerling, with creative direction and makeup from Rie Omoto at See Management, and production and casting direction by Sheri Chiu.
Styling is work of Tony Irvine, with prop styling from Tim Ferro at See Management, and beauty by hair stylist Tomo Jidai, and manicurist Michina Koide.
