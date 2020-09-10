LOOKBOOK: 2 MONCLER 1952 Fall Winter 2020.21 Men’s Collection

Designer Sergio Zambon presented 2 MONCLER 1952 Fall Winter 2020.21 Men’s collection, that was inspired by youth movements – both real and imagined, with the latest lookbook.

The collection that mixes styles and decades, also captures the laid back spirit of Los Angeles. Among key accessories are flat sneakers, pointy boots, fur hats, and practical duvet-carriers.

Courtesy of ©MONCLER