LOOKBOOK: 2 MONCLER 1952 Fall Winter 2020.21 Men’s Collection

For FW20, Sergio Zambon merges the energy of 2020 with a 70s pop feel

2 MONCLER 1952
©MONCLER

Designer Sergio Zambon presented 2 MONCLER 1952 Fall Winter 2020.21 Men’s collection, that was inspired by youth movements – both real and imagined, with the latest lookbook.

2 MONCLER 1952
©MONCLER

The collection that mixes styles and decades, also captures the laid back spirit of Los Angeles. Among key accessories are flat sneakers, pointy boots, fur hats, and practical duvet-carriers.

MONCLER
©MONCLER
MONCLER
©MONCLER
MONCLER
©MONCLER
MONCLER
©MONCLER
MONCLER
©MONCLER
MONCLER
©MONCLER
Sergio Zambon
©MONCLER
Sergio Zambon
©MONCLER
Sergio Zambon
©MONCLER
Sergio Zambon
©MONCLER
Sergio Zambon
©MONCLER
Sergio Zambon
©MONCLER

