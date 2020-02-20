MFW: MONCLER 2 1952 Fall Winter 2020.21 Menswear Collection

Designer Sergio Zambon presented 2 MONCLER 1952‘s Fall Winter 2020.21 menswear collection that mixes the energy of 2020 with a 70s pop feel, while exploring youth movements and Los Angeles’ laid back spirit, on Wednesday, February 19th, as part of MONCLER GENIUS 2020 event, during the ongoing Milan Fashion Week.

LA is a cultural reference, a world city. It beats to its own drum, far from the neurotic pace of other metropolitan places. By working with Libertine, Undefeated, Balt Getty and AD.III I took local tropes and clichès and turned them around, the Moncler way

“Sergio Zambon follows an urban anthropologist approach at Moncler, merging the reality of design with the study of youth movements – both real and imagined, always spontaneous. As the energy of 2020 clashes with a 70s pop feel, iconic types such as the preppy, the hippy and the punk inspire the attitude, blended in an all-inclusive mix. The collection also redefines creative partnerships by collaborating with a whole city – Los Angeles. It includes contributions from a set of LA-based creative players, touching Moncler with the city’s sun-kissed, laid back spirit.“

“12 different installations, 12 different concepts, 12 different visions to build up the Moncler Genius message of ‘One House, Different Voices’.

Moncler Genius is unveiled on February 19th, a moment where the Moncler Genius identity becomes a tangible experience as the creative minds meet. Different situations, one for each genius, house different visions, all of them building the Moncler message, arising communication, on and offline.“

