MFW Backstage: VERSACE Spring Summer 2020 Fashion Show

Discover backstage atmosphere at VERSACE‘s Spring Summer 2020 menswear collection show held on Saturday June 15th, during the recently finished Milan Fashion Week.

“Fringed leather outerwear, motorcycle vests and dark denim are introduced as wardrobe essentials and are layered over new prints. Versace iconography is embraced through a nod to 1990s culture, including inspiration from Prodigy, the British band accredited to the rave moment. Signature Medusa eyewear applied in pop-art motifs is placed on silk shirts and sweatpants. Emblematic Versace fragrances and vintage advertising of the mythological character Narcissus are featured on denim pieces.

The brand’s most recognizable elements are reinterpreted in saturated color. Opulent vases and a race car motif from artist and friend of the house Andy Dixon, have been developed into seasonal patterns and fabrications. Silk shirts, knitwear, and light metallic separates feature the collaboration between Versace and the artist.

For Spring-Summer 2020, Versace menswear takes a sharp turn for the self-assured. Stereotypes of masculine character are challenged through tailoring, fabric and print – an interpretation of confidence through Versace’s maximalist style.“

For more of the behind the scene images from Versace‘s SS20 fashion show continue below:

Images courtesy of © Access Communications Pte Ltd / VERSACE