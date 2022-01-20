in Fall Winter 2022.23, Lookbooks, Menswear, Paris Fashion Week

PFW: ACNE STUDIOS Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection

For the Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection, ACNE Studios plays with proportions and mismatched items

Discover ACNE Studios Fall WInter 2022.23 Menswear Collection lookbook presented during the ongoing Paris Fashion Week. Creative Director Jonny Johansson presented a collection inspired by nomadic lifestyles and the codes of transient communities. The looks feature patchworked and crafted mismatched items,which help express the current moods and feelings.

Being in isolation has made me realise how much we are used to travelling. This led me to think about nomadic communities, like those in the north of Sweden near where I grew up. This collection is about how a language of clothing evolves within communities, mixing and contrasting pieces together. – Jonny Johansson, creative director of Acne Studios

There’s a play with proportion, with high waists and elongated silhouettes. Texture is crucial, both in individual pieces and then how they are contrasted together. Found items are treated like jewels, mixing high and low. These are elemental pieces, worn for warmth, protection and pleasure. The key pieces of the collection are definetly the oversize tailored coats in rustic tweed, jodhpur-cut denim pants, chunky belted cardigan in colour- flecked yarn, vivid colour pyjamas with embellished sequins.

For the collection, ACNE Studios collaborated with jewelery designer Jessi Reaves, who created sculptural rings and bracelets made from humble materials. The footwear was made in collaboration with Swedish brand Kero, they made its own take on the Beak, as slip-ons, boots, and pairs attached to chaps that belt at the waist.

