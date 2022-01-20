PFW: Discover UNIFORME FW22 Collection

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Discover UNIFORME Fall Winter 2022 collection entitled “Plasma,” presented during the ongoing Paris Fashion Week. The most personal and introspective collection to date for founders and designers Hugues Fauchard and Rémi Bats, it explores the idea of stratification and building a timeless wardrobe.

The graphic prints explore a volcanic theme. Elemental looks are worked in anthracite cashmere, flannel, and cotton wool. A volcano erupts on lava orange silkscreened squares, giving pieces extra dynamism while evoking the toll the fashion industry exacts on the planet’s resources.

Volcanos are virtually eternal: through their activity, they create a whole over time that lasts. We wanted to create something comforting, for ourselves and for the wearer. This is the collection we needed in the moment, to help us recenter and focus on what really matters.

– the designers explain.

The «anti-trend» lineup of alternative essentials is based on signature UNIFORME icons, that range from oversized shirting, tailoring and cuffed trousers to the bomber, outerwear and wool/cashmere blend sweaters with a double collar.

Crisp yet relaxed tailoring defines jackets, roomy shirts, ample trousers, and a grey overcoat with contrasting collar and belt. Statement jackets and a polished yet comfortable “volcanologist” jumpsuit bear a silkscreened motif in the back. A spread collar and patch pockets give zip-up bomber a distinctive allure. Sweaters feature lava motifs, ribbed “striations” in orange/anthracite and beige/anthracite, and generously proportioned mock neck styles with contrasting details. Upbeat accent colors of orange and teal are used for sweaters, mittens, and balaclavas. The lava motif returns again on loden wool blankets and limited edition totes made from leftover fabrics. Illustrating the mood of this collection, a contemplative video shows its protagonist taking refuge in a cabin in the woods, nestled among boulders. As our hero’s imagination is sparked by long-forgotten slides of volcanos, the viewer understands that his reveries are a metaphor for an inner journey nourished by isolation and the mystery of the deep forest. – from Uniforme.