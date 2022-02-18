in Fall Winter 2022.23, Lookbooks, Menswear, New York Fashion Week

NYFW: N.HOOLYWOOD Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection

With the Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection, N.Hoolywood brings a new, more relaxed identity for menswear

©N.HOOLYWOOD

Designer Daisuke Obana presented N.HOOLYWOOD Fall Winter 2022.23 Menswear Collection, on February 16th, during the recently finished New York Fashion Week. The collection explores wearability and functionality, fuses formal wear with casual wear and creates clothing made for anytime, anywhere, anyone. For this season, designer brings a new, more relaxed identity for menswear. Photographer Hisashi Iesaka captured the lookbook at Snow Peak in Japan’s Northern Niigata prefecture, featuring model Watashi Kobayashi. In charge of styling was Teppei, with production from Shinya Shoji. Hair styling and makeup are work of beauty artist Hori.

FALL WINTER 2022.23 COLLECTIONS

©N.HOOLYWOOD
©N.HOOLYWOOD
©N.HOOLYWOOD
©N.HOOLYWOOD
©N.HOOLYWOOD
©N.HOOLYWOOD

FW22MenswearNYFW

