LOOKBOOK: ADISH Spring Summer 2020 Collection

Discover Adish‘s Spring Summer 2020 Red Moon Above Nuweiba collection presented with the latest lookbook captured by fashion photographer Michal Chelbin. In charge of styling was Patrick Welde, with casting direction from Sarah Benjamin.

“The inspiration for the ADISH Spring-Summer 2020 collection stems from the Nuweiba Music Festival that took place in the Sinai Peninsula in 1978, when the area was still under the Israeli occupation that began in 1967 as a result of the Six Day War.

The festival came about on the final days of summer, during the advanced stages of the controversial peace treaty negotiations with Egypt, when it was already made clear that Sinai will soon be returned to Egypt rule. The festival – which had an attendance of 10,000 people and included performances by some of Israel’s biggest pop stars at the time – was therefore organized as an informal, optimistic, good-bye party that celebrated the end of the occupation in Sinai and the beginning of hopeful peace between Israel and Egypt.

In the 11 years that Israel occupied Sinai, the beach strip of Nuweiba (or “Neviot” in Hebrew) was considered a gem, supplying the young Israeli generation the ultimate retreat to escape to from the stressful daily life with its virginal desert landscape, picturesque mountains and bright blue sea. However, while many Israelis protested the government’s decision to withdraw from Sinai, the Israeli inhabitants of Neviot did not object to Israel ceding control of the area and evacuated their houses without protest, understanding that peace was more important than their prosperity.“

Images courtesy of © The Lobby London / ADISH