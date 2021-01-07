in Advertising Campaigns, Burberry, d'men at d'management Group, IMM Bruxelles, Kult Model Agency, Menswear, Two Management

Adrian Chabada is the Face of Burberry Future Archive Capsule Collection

Photographer Alessio Bolzoni teams up with the handsome Adrian Chabada for Burberry Future Archive campaign

Adrian Chabada
©BURBERRY, Photography by Alessio Bolzoni

The handsome Adrian Chabada stars in Burberry Future Archive campaign lensed by fashion photographer Alessio Bolzoni. Burberry Future Archive limited-edition capsule collection, created by designer Riccardo Tisci, revisits brand’s heritage for inspiration, and brings modern outlook on Burberry‘s history.

Adrian Chabada
©BURBERRY, Photography by Alessio Bolzoni
Adrian Chabada
©BURBERRY, Photography by Alessio Bolzoni

The collection is rooted in outerwear, from diamond-quilted coats to bomber and field jackets – hallmarks of the house. The capsule also includes tailored jackets and trousers, as well as accessories from bucket hats to backpacks, scarves to Cube bags – for men and women.” – from Burberry

©BURBERRY, Photography by Alessio Bolzoni
BURBERRY
©BURBERRY, Photography by Alessio Bolzoni
BURBERRY
©BURBERRY, Photography by Alessio Bolzoni

London based Slovakian model Adrian is represented by Kult Models in London and Hamburg, d’management group in Milan, IMM in Brussels, and Two Management in Los Angeles and Copenhagen. He was Versace‘s exclusive for SS18 show, and starred in Versace Jeans Couture campaign.

BURBERRY
©BURBERRY, Photography by Alessio Bolzoni
BURBERRY
©BURBERRY, Photography by Alessio Bolzoni

Discover more looks from the collection on designscene.net.

ad campaignsMenswear

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Parker Van Noord

Parker Van Noord is the Face Tom Ford Costa Azzurra Fragrance 2021
LOICK LOUWETTE

MODEL CITIZEN: LOICK LOUWETTE