Adrian Chabada is the Face of Burberry Future Archive Capsule Collection

The handsome Adrian Chabada stars in Burberry Future Archive campaign lensed by fashion photographer Alessio Bolzoni. Burberry Future Archive limited-edition capsule collection, created by designer Riccardo Tisci, revisits brand’s heritage for inspiration, and brings modern outlook on Burberry‘s history.

“The collection is rooted in outerwear, from diamond-quilted coats to bomber and field jackets – hallmarks of the house. The capsule also includes tailored jackets and trousers, as well as accessories from bucket hats to backpacks, scarves to Cube bags – for men and women.” – from Burberry

London based Slovakian model Adrian is represented by Kult Models in London and Hamburg, d’management group in Milan, IMM in Brussels, and Two Management in Los Angeles and Copenhagen. He was Versace‘s exclusive for SS18 show, and starred in Versace Jeans Couture campaign.

