MODEL CITIZEN: LOICK LOUWETTE

We sat down for an interview with newcomer Loick Louwette at Unsigned Models who talks about getting discovered, dream job and 10 years from now.

Read the interview + see more of the story lensed by photographer Dirk Alexander after the jump:





How were you discovered?

I was scouted by Cesar Perin in Amsterdam’s streets while I was having a city trip with some friends. I remember showing a storefront to my friends when a stranger tapped me on the shoulder, it was Cesar, kindly he told me I could suit the world of the picture.

Did you have any interest in working in the fashion industry before you were discovered?

Yes, I have always seen photography as a potential path to take, because everything that’s creative interests me and now that I have been invited to it. I see it as an opportunity of life.

How would you describe your dream job?

To finally have found something that really fit me and helped me to be the best version of myself, and never stop to work in progress.

How would you describe your style?

I have seen over time that my style is always changing, we can say that my style is composed of classic and more casual style with a touch of sport, I love sneakers lol.

Your personal passion or hidden talents?

I have a lot of passion because I’m a very curious person. However some of them have remained much more anchored in me, such as music for example, which really allows me to free myself and express myself. I sing and play piano and guitar, recently with my entry into photography. I am starting to be very interested in photos and I am lucky to be able to share it with my little sister.

What’s your beauty secret or essential grooming routine?

Nothing particularly special, I have a typical facial care routine, I clean my face morning and evening and then moisturize it, occasionally I use face masks to give my skin a break lol.

Any guilty pleasures? Something that no one knows about you?

I like to enjoy special moments with friends, but unfortunately can not say much about what we do. Maybe let’s leave that for another time. [laughs]

What’s on your current playlist?

I go from Eminem to Beethoven, as I can go from System of a down to Louis Armstrong, I listen to everything, and I love to select the style of music according to the moment, or my mood.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years from now?

In 10 years, I will have learned to know myself completely and I will have been able to assert my character, I will be free and live in peace.

Photographer DIRK ALEXANDER – @dirkalexanderphotography

Styling & Grooming MATTHIAS GEERTS & DENNIS VAN PEEL

Model LOICK LOUWETTE at Unsigned Models

Originally published in MMSCENE Magazine Issue 35 – SHOP IN PRINT AND DIGITAL