Adrien Brody is the Face of KITH Summer 2023 Collection

New York-based lifestyle brand KITH unveiled its Summer 2023 Delivery I collection, that offers luxurious styling for any occasion, with a campaign starring American actor Adrien Brody. The collection includes tailored shirting, seasonal knitwear, basic trousers and shorts, and a variety of accessories, allowing for uncomplicated set dressing. Elevated textiles can be found throughout the collection, including silk twill, tropical wool, cupro linen, viscose, and others. The refined seasonal palette includes basic Kith colors like Nocturnal, Stadium, and Sandrift, and it elevates each piece. The palette is also inspired by the vibrant summer spirit, with powder blues and a variety of yellow hues.

Key pieces include the Shadow Check Collarless Jacket, Striped Thompson Camp Collar Shirt, Woven Stripe Coaches Jacket, and the Cotton Eyelet Boxy Collared Overshirt. The Shadow Check Collarless Jacket is an essential piece for elevated layering, with a luxurious silhouette fashioned from a bespoke checkered lightweight wool blend. The Kith Woven Stripe Coaches Jacket has Kith-branded button closures, two patch pockets, and blanket stitch detailing along the borders, all made from a special yarn-dyed heavyweight cotton stripe fabric. Wear it alone as a statement item, or pair it with the Curtis Short. The Striped Thompson Camp Collar Shirt is constructed of sandwashed cupro linen fabric with an all-over striped print, side slit details at the hem, and Kith script embroidery at the chest. The Cotton Eyelet Boxy Collared Overshirt is a breathable silhouette with an elevated appeal that is made from lightweight seasonal cotton eyelet fabric and features all-over embroidery.