Alexandre Cunha & Filip Hrivnak Model Beymen Club FW18.19 Collection

Supermodels Alexandre Cunha and Filip Hrivnak team up with Alanna Arrington and Regitze Christensen for Beymen Club‘s Fall Winter 2018.19 advertising campaign captured by fashion photographer Koray Birand. In charge of styling was Murat Turkili, with production from Productionising, and beauty by makeup artist Sam Araji, and hair stylist Serkan Akturk.

