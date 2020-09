Models Téo Comon, Themis Athanassopoulos, Brahim Hassan Nakour, Assa Baradji, and Swati Eck star in AMI Paris‘ Fall Winter 2020 campaign captured by fashion photographer Paolo Roversi.

In charge of creative direction was Julien Gallico, with styling from Pau Avia, set design by Jean-Hughes de Chatillon, and casting direction by Ben Grimes. Beauty is work of hair stylist Yannick D’Is, and makeup artist Adrien Pinault.