Discover AMIRI Spring Summer 2023 Collection

Fashion house AMIRI presented the Spring Summer 2023 Menswear Collection representing a tangible reinforcement of the AMIRI world – one founded on artisanal instinct: of dreaming without boundaries. Transposing the pureness of Mike’s early creative expression to today, this ethos thrives on a grander scale, combining freethinking with a high-art skillset. As the artist’s workshop and the designer’s atelier become indistinguishable, AMIRI encourages you to draw outside the lines, to create free from the ritual codes of tradition. With complete authenticity, the collection is signed off in Mike’s own words: Engineered in California, inspired by precious memories. For the young and the young at heart.