Anar Poses in Artem Shumov Spring Summer 2019 Collection Looks

The handsome Anar at Look Models stars in Artem Shumov‘s Spring Summer 2019 lookbook captured by fashion photographer Gaia Khachikian. For the collection Russian menswear designer Artem Shumov was inspired by Shanghai’s and Moscow’s street football and basketball.

“Living between Shanghai and Moscow, Artem manages to find similarities in different cultures of two metropolises. He explores sportswear and business attire and creates a perfect combination of both. Simple elegant shapes of classical suits complemented by comfortable raglan sleeves and all kinds of stripes applique. The collection is based on casual and sport chic style and includes light suits, t-shirts, long sleeves and shorts. As always, Artem Shumov uses natural fabrics: Japanese cotton, wool, silk, lyocell in light color scheme with shades of beige, white and gray.“





