Andrew Cooper is the Face of Marc O’Polo Fall Winter 2018.19 Collection

Discover Marc O’Polo‘s Fall Winter 2018.19 advertising campaign featuring supermodel turned actor Andrew Cooper lensed by fashion photographer Alasdair McLellan. In charge of beauty were makeup artist Lynsey Alexander and hair stylist Anthony Turner. For the campaign Andrew teamed up with supermodel Edie Campbell.

“A fresh modernity flows through the MARC O’POLO Fall/Winter 2018 campaign. Intimate and emotionally candid, and subtly infused with high-fashion sensibility, it reflects the distinct position of MARC O’POLO at the height of premium casual style. Shot by Alasdair McLellan, the campaign stars Edie Campbell and actor Andrew Cooper.“









