WEEK ON IG: Noah Centineo, Shawn Mendes, Raf Miller, Neels Visser…

By  |  Comments
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares

Last week on Instagram with superstars and models Nick Jonas, Francisco Lachowski, River Viiperi, Fernando Cabral, Ernest Klimko, Manu Rios, Shawn Mendes, Troye Sivan, Vito Basso, Gytis Gedvilas, Edison Fan, RJ King, Troye Sivan, Noah Centineo and more.

Scroll down for the best of last week’s IG action:

nick jonas

@nickjonas

francisco lachowski

“We hungry 🍴🍕”  @chico_lachowski

river viiperi

“Maybe instead of growing my hair I should buy wigs 🤘🏼😜 Thoughts?? #London” @riverviiperi

fernando cabral

“Pho.credit by@sarahnextmodels 😊” @fernandocabral07

ernest klimko

@ernest_klimko

manu rios

“a very casual position” @manurios

shawn mendes

“🎥🎥🎥 @samdameshek”  @shawnmendes

vito bisso

“How special and simple could your day be!! I had the most magical night 💫❤️🙏🏽 Thank u thank u @_quinn_stagram@thateuropeanman @kristinacocoli ✨•
🙌🏽 Vibrating High ♻️” @vitobss

gytis gedvilas

“A mood board 👌🏻🕺🏼” @gytisgedvilas

“Working on too many goals right now, but so in love with the process 🌪💥📈..Successful day to all the ambitious souls out there 💪🏼❤️
#mestandingonapillar” @stefan_pollmann

“I LOVE PETS LOL! 😘🐶” @rjking3

“Du’d up” @jordunlove

“metro life” @pietrobaltazar

“Paradise 🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩” @jacobhankin

edison fan

“Did someone say it is time for a topless #selfie ? 😱”  @edisonfanye

rafael miller

“enters the fitting room with 1 tank top…Takes pictures…20min later : “I won’t take it” 😂” @rafaelmiller

“drive me crazy huh” @neelsvisser

“BOSTON IM READY 4 U @daniedegrasse @troyesivan

“I said fuck it let’s do some eyeshadow” @aidanalexander

Noah Centineo

“I live in my dreams as I wake from sleep” @ncentineo

Related Items