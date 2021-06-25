ARDUSSE Spring Summer 2022 Men’s Collection

Discover ARDUSSE Spring Summer 2022 Virtual Arcadia Menswear Collection, presented with a lookbook featuring Min-Seo Sung at IMG Models, Cheikh Diakhate at Elite Model, and Gionata Curreri at Special Management. In charge of photography was Lorenzo Fanfani, with styling from Simone Rutigliano, and art direction by Braga+Federico. Beauty is work of hair stylist Andrea Missiti, and makeup artist Jury Schiavi. The collection explores reality fueled by fantasy. The gamer and the fictional character – the two personas of the same individual meet in a virtual fantasy.

SPRING SUMMER 2022 MENSWEAR COLLECTIONS

“Escape from reality and self-portrait intertwine in ARDUSSE’s third idyll, the closest to the author’s feelings and at the same time the furthest from the classical world: a self-portrait in pastel tones and silky shimmers entitled Virtual Arcadia. The ARDUSSE pictorial roots and bucolic hints stay, but the narration takes on the adventurous and heroic features, the fantasy and metamorphic contours of a video game, which is the first Arcadia Gaetano Colucci delved in, prolongedly and repeatedly, as a gamer.” – from Ardusse