PFW: HOMME PLISSÉ ISSEY MIYAKE Spring Summer 2022 Collection

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Discover HOMME PLISSÉ ISSEY MIYAKE Spring Summer 2022 Human Ensemble collection presented with a film directed by Kazunali Tajima, on June 24th, as part of digital Paris Fashion Week. The collection was inspired by the human body, it’s form, movement, and complexion. The collection engages with the strength and beauty of the human body to explore original ensembles in harmony with their wearer

SPRING SUMMER 2022 MENSWEAR COLLECTIONS

The collection video, directed by Kazunali Tajima, seeks to express a sense of diversity and universality in the clothing defined by the wearerʼs personalities. The studio lent itself to the faithful presentation of the clothingʼs texture, where the cast of thirty from a variety of backgrounds, including business, education, architecture, music, and art, were featured in an authentic way. Each wearerʼs countenance and presence, clearly shown under the rotating light, demonstrates the notion that there is something intrinsic about a piece of clothingʼs expression that can only be completed by its wearer.