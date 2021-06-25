YOHJI YAMAMOTO POUR HOMME Spring Summer 2022 Collection

Fashion brand Yohji Yamamoto presented their POUR HOMME Spring Summer 2022 Collection, with a 18 minutes video directed by Takay, on June 24th, as part of the ongoing digital Paris Fashion Week. The collection explores the brand’s heritage with deconstructed and oversized shapes, and brings light and airy pieces. With the SS22 collection Yamamoto wants to represent all people – from all social categories. The collection also captures Yamamoto’s feelings and anger in a poetic way, and shares his vision of people in the streets.

SPRING SUMMER 2022 MENSWEAR COLLECTIONS

“Black and beige hybrid looks inspired by his S/S 1986 collection. Heavy sneakers, flower prints and eyes drawings embellishing the collection . Mechanics’ tools jewerly to express a theme that is dear to him, the worker’s uniform, «the blue-collar people»… The final costume silhouettes, printed with real newspapers from the latest months, are a testimony of the current world. Paintings and eyes drawings are made by Japanese artist Yuuka Asakura. Flower prints and motifs made by Yohji Yamamoto’s design team.” – from Yohji Yamamoto

Photographed, filmed and directed by TAKAY

Hair by Takuya Takagi (Ocean Tokyo)

Make-up by Yuka Hirac (vow vow)

Set desing by Enzo (Rmond)

Music by Jiro Amimoto