Discover MUGLER H&M Collection

Fashion brands MUGLER and H&M unveiled their MUGLER H&M Collection with a lookbook featuring top models Xu Meen, Luthando Ngema, Cheikh Diakhate, and Fernando Lindez lensed by photographer Lengua. In charge of styling was Haley Wollens, with set design from David White, and casting direction by Julia Lange and Max Maerzinger. Beauty is work of hair stylist Eugene Souleiman, and makeup artist Lucy Bridge. The collection celebrates Mugler‘s iconic shapes and silhouettes, and it captures the house’s playful, youthful, and body-positive energy.

“The menswear assortment features a collective of leather styles including trousers, blazers, and a trench coat with engraved buttons. The denim selection includes a sculpted jacket with padding that accentuates the form. Sharp tailoring can be layered with see-through flocked star prints and corseted tank tops.” – from H&M

This collection is a watershed moment for the house of Mugler – a chance for us to celebrate our history and the pieces that we are beloved for today. The collaboration includes many of our signatures, from catsuits and bodycon dresses to tailoring, denim and beautiful, bold jewellery and accessories. – Casey Cadwallader, Creative Director, Mugler

Casey and the Mugler team have been incredibly generous in offering up so many of the house’s classics and signatures, which shoppers will recognise from the runway and red carpet. The collection encapsulates the H&M ethos of sharing great fashion and democratizing design. Every piece is an icon. – Ann-Sofie Johansson, Creative advisor at H&M

The Mugler H&M collection will be available at hm.com and in selected stores on May 11.