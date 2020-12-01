in Advertising Campaigns, Menswear, Videos

Discover ARKET Festive 2020 Campaign by Boe Marion

This holiday season ARKET celebrates family and friendships

ARKET
©ARKET, Photography by Boe Marion

Fashion photographer Boe Marion teams up with stylist Lisa Lindqwister for ARKET‘s Holiday 2020 campaign. In charge of art direction was Sara Hernandez, with set design from Lisa Milberg and Leo Forssell, and production by Hello Production. Beauty is work of hair stylist Josefin Gligic, and makeup artist Linda Öhrström.

A serene holiday home is the perfect place to relax and recharge after all of reflection of this year. As we celebrate the festivities in this year’s unique way, we look onto better times and being together.” – From Arket

©ARKET, Photography by Boe Marion
©ARKET, Photography by Boe Marion
©ARKET, Photography by Boe Marion
©ARKET, Photography by Boe Marion
©ARKET, Photography by Boe Marion
©ARKET, Photography by Boe Marion
©ARKET, Photography by Boe Marion
©ARKET, Photography by Boe Marion
©ARKET, Photography by Boe Marion
©ARKET, Photography by Boe Marion
©ARKET, Photography by Boe Marion

