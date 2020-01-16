LOOKBOOK: ARTICA-ARBOX Fall Winter 2020.21 Collection

LA based fashion brand Artica-Arbox presented their Fall Winter 2020.21 collection, that centers around pop culture’s image of two lovers on the open road, and it explores the tension of opposites.
“Sharp overcoats pull together loose flannel joggers, clean white jersey, hoodies emblazoned ‘Star Child’, overshirts and cargo pants are reworked in buttery leathers, a striped print evocative of rippled sandstone is introduced as a track pant or coach jacket. Aside from pocket-sized bursts of colour graphics, the collection mainly consists of soft earthy tones echoed in the desert and canyons, consistent with the brand’s affinity for neutral base palettes.“
Courtesy of ©ARTICA-ARBOX / THE LOBBY LONDON