in Fall Winter 2022.23, Lookbooks, Menswear

Discover BAJA EAST Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection

With the Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection, Baja East brings Hollywood vibes

©BAJA EAST

Designer Scott Studenberg presented BAJA EAST Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection inspired by his Californian lifestyle. For this season, designer explores award-season loungwear style. The collection mixes serious comfort with silly motifs. Studenberg used only three materials in making this collection, cashmere, silk and cotton. Tie-dye and Hollywood motifs dominate this season’s collection with a hint of monochromatic casual hoodies with “Once Upon A Time In Bajawood” print. The lookbook was captured and styled by Scott Studenberg, with assistance from Alec White. In charge of makeup and grooming was Phuong Tran. The star of the lookbook is model Aaron Bernards.

FALL WINTER 2022.23 COLLECTIONS

©BAJA EAST
©BAJA EAST
©BAJA EAST
©BAJA EAST
©BAJA EAST
©BAJA EAST

FW22Menswear

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LFW: TOGA Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection

PFW: Discover ESPERO ATELIER Collection