Discover BAJA EAST Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection

Designer Scott Studenberg presented BAJA EAST Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection inspired by his Californian lifestyle. For this season, designer explores award-season loungwear style. The collection mixes serious comfort with silly motifs. Studenberg used only three materials in making this collection, cashmere, silk and cotton. Tie-dye and Hollywood motifs dominate this season’s collection with a hint of monochromatic casual hoodies with “Once Upon A Time In Bajawood” print. The lookbook was captured and styled by Scott Studenberg, with assistance from Alec White. In charge of makeup and grooming was Phuong Tran. The star of the lookbook is model Aaron Bernards.