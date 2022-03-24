PFW: Discover ESPERO ATELIER Collection

Discover ESPERO ATELIER Collection, presented on March 5th during the recently finished Paris Fashion Week. The non-profit association Espero France has exhibited the collection made by the Espero Atelier designers from totally upcycled materials. The Atelier is a dedicated fashion studio which provides training to people far from employment and allows them to acquire new techniques, professional experience, and sensitivity to the creative nature of the garment and fashion industry. The collection is easy-to wear an practical, working to forge conceptual ideas with realistic goals.

ESPERO ATELIER is a casually conceptual clothing label built believing in sustainable design practices, anthropological introspection, and the honor of work. Ideas like no-season, no-gender and no-greenwash merge in creating an answer for the modern clothing buyer in an overly saturated ecosystem. All garments are made from long term unemployed individuals. Espero Atelier helps them develop their skills to find stable jobs in the garment industry. – from Espero Atelier

ESPERO is a non-profit organization dedicated to building new pathways to jobs linked to sustainability for people far from employment, including refugees. Throughout the region of Ile de France, ESPERO beneficiaries receive training in the areas of permaculture, urban beekeeping, and in upcycling in garment creation, with a view to preserve our ecosystem and fight against unnecessary waste. The goal is for every person who works with ESPERO to find long term employment and recognition of the skills acquired through our programs. – from Espero

Credits:

Location: Hotel Mercure Paris – Sacre Coeur, Speak Art live music venue

Catering was provided by Les Cuisto Migratuers, Traiteur Solidaire et Engagé

Photography: Lisa Miquet