Designer Yasuko Furuta presented TOGA Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection, with a lookbook, as a part of London Fashion Week. The collection is playful but studied, refined but witty, eclectic yet cohesive. The menswear looks featur tailored coats and blazers, playful skirts and dresses, fitted blazers with accentuated shoulders. The playfulnes of the collection can be seen in fur trouser hems and coats.