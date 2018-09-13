Gabriel Kane Lewis, James Bay & Sergei Polunin Model Balmain FW18 Collection

Pin 0 Shares

Discover Balmain‘s Fall Winter 2018.19 advertising campaign featuring Gabriel Kane Lewis, James Bay, and Sergei Polunin captured by fashion photographer An Le, with creative direction from Olivier Rousteing. In charge of beauty were hair stylist Nabil Harlow, and makeup artist Fulvia Farolfi. Production is work of Victoria Pavon and Sara Flood, with casting direction from Chris Brenner.

For more images and The Balmain Beat video campaign continue below:





Creative Director: Olivier Rousteing

Director: Jake Nava

Music Composers: Ludwig Göransson and Christopher Hartz

Music Executive Producer: Jon Lieberberg

Photographer: An Le

Agency: Sunshine

