Chad White, John Todd, Salomon Diaz, Danny Lim & Sam Webb for Neiman Marcus

Neiman Marcus

Fashion photographer David Roemer at Atelier Management captured Always a Classic story for Neiman Marcus‘ Fall 2018 lookbook featuring supermodels Chad White, John Todd, Salomon Diaz, Danny Lim, and Sam Webb (all with Soul Artist Management). In charge of styling was Micah Johnson at See Management, with set design from Jim Gratson at Atelier Management, and grooming by Lisa Raquel at See Management.


Images courtesy of Atelier Management – www.ateliermanagement.com

